Tyler PD names 3rd murder suspect from June shooting that killed teenager

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A third suspect has been named by Tyler Police wanted for a shooting back in June that killed a 17-year-old.

Officer Andy Erbaugh released in a statement that Tyler native 20-year-old Jason Rhodes Jr. is wanted for capital murder. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Two people were arrested for the shooting back in July in Galveston. 19-year-old Andres Urrutia and 21-year-old Lorenzo L. Martinez were taken back to Tyler after their arrest.

Urrutia was also arrested on four outstanding warrants from Tyler PD that were unrelated to the Omega Drive homicide. Urrutia had charges for aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, deadly conduct and criminal mischief totaling a bond of $1.9 million.

The shooting was back on June 30 in the 3200 block of Omega Drive, just after midnight. A fight happened outside the house and Jesse McNeely was shot.

McNeely was taken to CHRISTUS Mother Frances where he died from his injuries. If you have any information on his whereabouts or any information on this case please call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833. The case remains under investigation.