TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is looking for three people in connection to a Walmart theft.

According to TPD, three people loaded a cart full of clothes valued at over $200, then “Decided it was time to beat feet straight outta there in a grey Toyota Sedan.”

If you know the people, contact Det. Rodseth at 903-595-0194 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.