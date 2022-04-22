TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is seeking information on a man that allegedly stole a wallet at a Shell gas station.

Tyler PD said in a Facebook post on Friday that the victim apparently unknowingly dropped their wallet at a Shell gas station in north Tyler before the suspect in question allegedly picked it up and pocketed it. Police say the suspect was caught on video and reportedly made no effort to return the wallet to the victim.

Anyone with nay information on the suspect should contact Det. Chamberlain at 903-531-1058 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2388.