TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is searching for a man that allegedly stole a chainsaw and trimmer from a local Home Depot back in April.

The man was seen in an orange shirt with a camo-colored baseball cap and blue jeans. The man was also thin, had a goatee and appears to be wearing glasses. The man also appears to have a tattoo on the back of his neck.

If anyone can identify him, they should contact Detective Thomas with Tyler PD at 903-531-1035 or call the Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.