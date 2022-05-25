TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex after a woman’s body was discovered early Wednesday morning.

In a brief statement, investigators said the body was found at The Lodge Apartment Complex on South Broadway, across the street from Rose Hill Cemetery. The victim was found around 3:15 a.m.

Detectives said they do have a potential suspect and believe it is someone known to the victim. No names or identifying information were released by Tyler PD.

The case is still under investigation.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.