TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is currently seeking information on a suspect who is allegedly involved in an injury to a child case.

Lasabien Ford has a warrant for his arrest for an injury to a child charge with a $750,000 for an incident that occurred on April 21.

Anyone with any information on Ford’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Det. Womack at 903-535-0121 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.