Tyler PD: Suspect identified, charged with murder in connection with man found shot after crashing into power pole

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A suspect was charged with murder in connection to a shooting where a man was found shot after crashing into a power pole in Tyler earlier this week.

Manuel Mendez Prieto, 17, of Tyler, was charged on Aug. 20 and is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Michael Lee Tucker, 29, of Tyler, was found dead after he hit a power pole. The Tyler Police Department later revealed that Tucker had been shot prior to the wreck.

Prieto had previously turned himself in on an unrelated outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery with a $250,000 bond. His bonds total $1,250,000.



From left to right: Decedus Leon Mallard, Angel Abel Cedillo

Prieto was one three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at the 1500 block of N. Spring Ave.

The victims stated that the suspects were in front of the residence when they were approached by two of the men pointing firearms at them. One of the suspects took money and other items and then left in a black Ford Fusion driven by another suspect.

When story was released the three were considered armed and dangerous. The other two suspects have not been caught. As of this writing, Angel Abel Cedillo and Decedus Leon Mallard, both 17 years old, still have warrants out for their arrest.

If you know their whereabouts please contact Det. Martin at 903-531-1027 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.