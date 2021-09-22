Tyler PD to hire digital forensic specialist, homeless outreach coordinator

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved the addition of two new positions beginning next year for the police department.

The council voted to allocate funds for a digital forensic specialist and a homeless coordinator. The forensic specialist will “give officers the opportunity to resolve more investigations and present stronger cases for prosecution,” according to a statement from the city.

The specialist will be required to attend in-person and online training courses to receive certifications to recover data from digital devices. The certifications demonstrate the data and information collected during an investigation is accurate and was collected using proper techniques and practices.

“As we continue to rely on technology as a society, it is important to remain current on the types of technology platforms that may contain valuable evidence. This includes the technology we use every day like computers, cellular phones, tablets and cloud storage to the technology that we are surrounded by in our daily lives like point of sale transactions, security cameras and videos, drones and gas pumps.” Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler

Tyler PD also requested a homeless coordinator so that the department can “work closely with homeless residents and guide them to the available resources.”

That officer will also attend training for dealing with individuals experiencing drug addictions and mental illness.

“This may include outreach to families and non-profits to address the causes,” Toler said. “It is our hope and belief that the long-term impact will reduce the homeless population and the number of calls for service, arrests and hospital transports of homeless residents.”