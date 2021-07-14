Tyler PD warns of scammers posing as police detectives seeking financial information

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is warning the public not to give out any financial information over the phone to anyone claiming to be a Tyler police detective.

The department posted on its Facebook page that someone has been making such calls.

“This is a scam! … We would never ask you for any of your financial information, especially on the phone,” the posting said.

The posting said the calls are being placed from 903-531-1000, which is the police department’s primary dispatch nonemergency number.

“The criminals are spoofing that number so it looks like they are calling you from the Tyler Police Department. THEY ARE NOT! Never give out your financial information or identifying information over the phone to someone you do not know,” says the police department.

Those who have received a call are asked to call the Tyler Police Department.