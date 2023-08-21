TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department charged three people in connection to the February murder of a U.S. Army veteran in his home.

61-year-old Warren Edward Rogers was found dead with a gunshot wound in a residence in the 1600 block of West Mims Street on Feb. 6. Tyler-Smith County Crime stoppers and his family offered rewards earlier this month for anyone that gave information.

On Friday, TPD got capital murder warrants on three suspects:

Herbert Simpson – $1,000,000 bond

Stephanie Brasher – $1,000,000 bond

Anthony Taylor – $1,000,000 bond

Simpson and Brasher were already in the Smith County Jail, so their warrants were sent to the jail and added to their existing charges.

On Monday, officers found Anthony Taylor and took him into custody without incident. He has been booked into the Smith County Jail.

The case will be forwarded to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.