Tyler Police Department searching for 3 who allegedly stole from Academy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying three people they say stole from Academy Sports + Outdoors on S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

Three people were caught on surveillance footage near the entrance of the store. What appeared to be two men and one woman are shown in the photos.

According to the post, the three people stole shoes and a bag from Academy.

Tyler PD posted a request for help identifying three people on their Facebook, acknowledging the quality of the photos they had.

“Yes, I’m aware there are better pictures of Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster but we’re gonna give it a shot anyway,” the post said.

One man appeared to be wearing a graphic t-shirt and jeans while the other man appeared to be wearing a short sleeved button-down shirt. The third person seemed to be wearing a black and gray sweater.

Tyler PD is asking that anyone who can identify them to contact Detective Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.