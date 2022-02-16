TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating a double murder after a shooting at a LaQuinta hotel late Tuesday night.

According to Officer Andy Erbaugh, officers were called to the hotel on South Broadway just before 10 p.m. In the parking lot, they found a Hispanic man and woman shot multiple times in their car.

Witnesses said they saw the gunman flee the scene after the shooting. Investigators tracked the alleged shooter to a home outside the city limits in Smith County. The location of the home was not included in the release.

Officers found who they believed to be the shooter with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Erbaugh said that all names of those involved are being withheld pending family notification.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.