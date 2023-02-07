TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday afternoon around 4:20 p.m., the department announced.

When the officers arrived in the 1600 Block of W. Mims and found a person dead inside the residence due to a gunshot wound, according to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified, Erbaugh said.

“This is still an active investigation. If anyone has any information that may assist in this case, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833,” said Erbaugh.