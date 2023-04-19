TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department said officials were dispatched to the Cheddar’s in Tyler on South Broadway Avenue in regards to reports of a gunshot on Wednesday morning.

According to Andy Erbaugh with Tyler Police, after speaking with witnesses, officials said someone was asking another person for money and when the person refused, the one asking for money allegedly shot a gun into the air and then drove away in a grey sedan.

After further investigation, City of Tyler spokesperson LouAnn Campbell said that no gun shots were fired and the reported sound was discovered to be a nearby transformer blowing up.