Tyler Police looking for 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ men wanted for aggravated assault

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is looking for two men considered “armed and dangerous.” The suspects are wanted for aggravated assault.

Police shared information about the men on Wednesday. Traedyne Kristopher Walker, 19, is a suspect in two incidents.

One incident happened in the 1500 block of Don St. on Aug. 22 and another on Aug. 31 in the 1500 block of E. Erwin St. Two warrants have been issued for Walker for aggravated assault, and his cumulative bond was set at $500,000.

Joshua Andrew Mumphrey, 21, is also suspected of being involved in the incident on Aug. 22. Officials issued a warrant for him for aggravated assault and his bond was set at $250,000.

If you know their whereabouts please contact Det. Gardner at 903-535-0192 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

