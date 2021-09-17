Tyler police looking for man they say stole from Walmart, returned the items for cash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are looking for a man they say stole items from Walmart then returned them later for cash.

Police say a man stole nearly $300 worth of items, then returned them for cash at the Walmart location on Troup Highway.

They shared a photo of the man in question.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact Det. Rodseth at 903-595-0194 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

TPD posted this as part of their ongoing #FindEmFriday. They posted two more photos on Friday.

One photo shows two people they say used a stolen credit card from an auto burglary at two different ATMs in Tyler.

You can contact Det. Thedford with information at 903-531-1026 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

In another post, TPD said a man put a 2 x 4 against a door to keep a repair man inside while he stole all the tools off his truck.

This happened in the 3800 block of Troup Highway.

You can contact Det. Dickerson with information at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.