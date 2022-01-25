Tyler Police receive message from scammer, warn people about fraud

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On early Monday morning, around 4 a.m., the Tyler Police Department received a text that appeared to be a scam.

In the message, there was a clickable email link in the text. Tyler police warned residents to never click on any link in an email or text that comes from a person they don’t know, especially messages with odd grammar and weird capitalization.

Authorities said to not ever send identifying information to a random person.

No one who is legitimate will ask you to buy gift cards to pay for something over the phone for warrants, loved ones in jail and police officers.

“They try and they try hard, but don’t let them take your hard-earned money and savings,” TPD said in a Facebook post.

