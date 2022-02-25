TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department was able to determine the car that likely killed a woman in a hit-in-run on North Broadway in Tyler.

Police believe that a 2006 to 2007 Toyota Camry may have hit Kelsey Hise, 30, on Feb. 19 on Saturday evening around 7:30 p.m.

She was found in the 1200 block of N. Broadway Avenue near Queen Street with major injuries. Hise was taken to a Tyler hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Tyler PD does not know the color of the vehicle. However, they are urging the public to look out and call about any vehicle with damage to the front end with a broken mirror.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.