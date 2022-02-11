TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department released photos of two men they say robbed two Family Dollars on Feb. 7.

In the photos, one was wearing an orange hoodie and the other a black hoodie. They left in a white SUV.

“They sure don’t look like it, but they are armed and dangerous,” Tyler PD wrote in a Facebook post.

If you can identify them, Tyler PD asks that you contact Detective Molina at 903-531-1097 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

The two Family Dollars were located at 1204 West Bow Street and 523 East Front Street and were reportedly robbed within 45 minutes of one another Monday night.