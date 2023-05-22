TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is in custody after several reports of gunshots near a local apartment complex.

According to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, police received several calls of gunshot sounds near the Liberty Arms apartment complex located in the 2600 block of North Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

Erbaugh said there are no injuries to report at this time but several shell casings were found at the scene. Several cars and apartments were struck by bullets.

Crime Scene Unit is on the scene and this is an ongoing investigation. Officials told KETK that there is no current threat to the public.