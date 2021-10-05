Tyler police searching for 2 armed men who robbed gas station

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are searching for two armed men on the run after robbing a local gas station early Tuesday morning.

The department released a statement saying that two black men entered the Eagle Mart at 6500 S. Broadway Ave. around 4:10 a.m. The station is located next to the intersection of Broadway and Grande Blvd.

Investigators said that the two men “were able to take an undisclosed amount of currency and property from the store.”

The men left in a brown mid-2010s Texas Edition Chevrolet Silverado that had black and silver aftermarket wheels.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.