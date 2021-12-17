Tyler police searching for 3 involved in different crimes, accused of stealing from Walmart, truck

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is searching for three people involved with three separate crimes.

One person TPD is looking for is a man who was seen wearing a red baseball cap and a dark gray camouflage hoodie leaving a Walmart Neighborhood Market off of Frankston Highway after allegedly stealing a Walmart employee’s cell phone.

TPD is searching for another person that stole $1,300 worth of jewelry from a Walmart on 64 W. The man was seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black jacket, and a multi-colored shirt in blue, green, and yellow.

The third man TPD is searching for is a man who was wearing a red shirt, white cargo shorts, and red tennis shoes seen stealing items from a toolbox inside of a truck.

