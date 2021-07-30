Tyler Police searching for 3 suspects considered ‘armed and dangerous’ involved in robbery

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police are searching for three men considered to be armed and dangerous.
On July 6th, around, 3 p.m. Tyler PD responded to an aggravated robbery at the 1500 block of N. Spring.
The victims stated that the suspects were in front of the residence when they were approached by two of the men pointing firearms at them. One of the suspects took money and other items and then left in a black Ford Fusion driven by another suspect.
Tyler Police detectives investigating the case were able to identify and obtain arrest warrants on the following suspects:
- Manuel Mendez Prieto, H/M, DOB 11/25/03
- Angel Abel Cedillo, H/M, DOB 2/27/2004
- Decedus Leon Mallard, B/M, DOB 11/16/2003
All three suspect have warrants for their arrest for Aggravated Robbery, all with a bond of $250,000. They are to be considered armed and dangerous. If you know their whereabouts please contact Det. Martin at 903-531-1027 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
