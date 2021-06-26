Tyler shooting victim was at party celebrating her birthday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The woman who was shot to death at a Tyler daiquiri shop Friday night was there celebrating her birthday, say those who knew her.

Tylsha Brown, 46, was at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris, 3709 Troup Highway, when she was shot around 11:30 p.m. Friday. She was rushed to UT Health in Tyler and died.

Two others, Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, and Jalen Cavitt, 20, of Alabama, were in stable condition Saturday in the hospital.

Police say the gun fight broke out in the parking lot and that those who were hit by bullets may not have been the intended victims.

Many people were at the daiquiri shop celebrating Brown’s 46th birthday.

“Rest In Peace beautiful. I’m so sorry this happened to you. You were just having fun on your birthday and sadly that was taken from you. I’m joyful to be able to be the reason you smiled during your last moments. Happy Birthday,” Shayy Jones of Tyler posted on her Facebook page.

Others were offering prayers or remembrances on Facebook.

“Thank you for making this moment something that we can cherish for the rest of our lives! She was a well educated women with a 17 year old daughter. Just looking to have a good time on her birthday. Tylsha you were loved and going to be greatly missed!!!,” Shimaka Veasley, said.

Here is the Tyler PD briefing following the shooting

“Rest In Peace! Still can’t believe that happened to all of us last night! Sad the way the world is today. Prayers,” said Traci Love Tave’s post.

Jones posted videos on Facebook showing people in the daiquiri shop dancing to loud music and having a good time. People were dancing and singing, “happy birthday, happy birthday!”

Jones said she left before the shooting.

Andy Erbaugh, the police public information officer, said officers are still trying to determine specifically where Brown and the others were when they were shot.

A bullet was shot through the glass of the daiquiri shop and blood was inside, he said.

No arrests had been made Saturday. Erbaugh said police have identified suspects.