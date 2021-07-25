Tyler suspect on Most Wanted Fugitives list arrested in connection to shooting death in May

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler man who was placed on Texas DPS 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list in connection to shooting death in May was arrested Saturday night
Around 10:15 p.m. Tyler Police said that 27-year-old Dakevian Beniot Scroggins was located and arrested by officers with Texas Against Gangs Taskforce, US Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce, Tyler Police Department Priority Response Team and Tyler Police Department Patrol, all without incident.
Scroggins was one of two men who were accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Christopher Frank Eiglebiger on May 13 at a home on Crosby Street near CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Scroggins was wanted for capital murder, evading arrest/detention and a parole violation.
Two days after 23-year-old Zaccheus Dunn, of Tyler, was arrested. Scroggins evaded the arrest and was considered armed and dangerous.
Scroggins also had other warrants from other law enforcement agencies, including an active parole violation warrant issued by the Texas Boards of Pardons/Parole in Austin. His criminal history also includes felony convictions for assault against a public servant and possession of a prohibited weapon.
