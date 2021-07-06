Jacksonville teen charged with manslaughter after apartment shooting just before 4th of July

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville teenager has been charged with manslaughter after a shooting in Tyler left another teen dead on the Fourth of July.

Tyler police said that around 11:45 p.m. on July 3 they were called out to an apartment at The Arbors on Chimney Rock in south Tyler to reports of gunshots.

Officer Andy Erbaugh said that 17-year-old Christopher Wansley and two other teens were playing with a gun. Wansley shot another 17-year-old in the chest after handling the gun “recklessly,” according to Erbaugh.

The teen was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler where he later died from his wounds. Wansley was booked on a manslaughter charge. The victim’s name was not released by Tyler PD and Erbaugh could not say whether there was a parent inside at the time of the shooting.

He has since been released after posting a $250,000 bond. His first court date has yet been set.

Editor’s Note: The original story stated that Christopher Wansley was from Tyler. Official records show that he is actually a Jacksonville native. The story has been corrected.