TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been indicted by a Smith County grand jury on a murder charge from a shooting back in August.

18-year-old Manuel Prieto is accused of killing Michael Lee Tucker, 29, back on Aug. 17. Tucker was found dead after he crashed into a power pole.

However, Tucker had been shot prior to the wreck. Prieto is also facing two charges of aggravated robbery. Tyler police believe he committed the robberies with Angel Abel Cedillo and Decedus Leon Mallard, both 17 years old.

It is unclear if police believe the robberies are connected to Tucker’s murder. The robbery victims told police that two men approached his home with guns drawn.

One of the suspects took money and other property before both ran to a car that was driven by a third suspect, according to police.