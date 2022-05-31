TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler woman has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the death of a 3-year-old that was found in a vehicle last summer.

Daniell Michelle Ervin, 37, has been charged with injury to a child and was formally indicted on April 21, according to judicial records. She was booked into the Smith County Jail on Friday, May 27 with a $10,000 bond.

According to a previous story, Tyler Fire and EMS responded to a call on July 16, 2021 at around 6 p.m. on Church Avenue. Upon arrival, they found the child unresponsive in a vehicle outside of their home and were unable to revive the toddler.

Ervin is currently scheduled to appear in court on June 22 in front of Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.