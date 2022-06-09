TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman who was charged in the 2020 death of her 3-year-old daughter pleaded guilty Thursday morning.

Courtnie Williams was arrested along with the victim’s father Manuel Williams after officers were called to the home and found injuries that were consistent with “a history of abuse.”

An arrest warrant at the time alleged that bruises were found all over the child’s body and were in different stages of healing.

Courtnie Williams’ plea came nearly two months after a status hearing in April appeared to indicate the case would go to a jury in August. Prosecutors had given her a few more months to decide if she wanted to take a plea.

Manuel Williams received a 50-year plea deal back in February to a lesser charge of injury to a child rather than proceed to a capital murder trial. Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman had indicated he would pursue the death penalty for him if the case had gone to trial.

In an interview after Manuel Williams’ plea, Putman explained his reasoning why he opted for the deal rather than a trial.

“Unfortunately, the way the law is in Texas right now, they make the death penalty very difficult for people who murder children. I don’t think the law should be that way. But that’s the way it is.“ SMITH COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY JACOB PUTMAN

I asked DA Putman if he intends to bring up any potential bills to the state legislature next year in the 2023 session.



This was his answer. pic.twitter.com/WZSSKWUlDn — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) February 23, 2022

Putman also said that the 50-year sentence with no opportunity to appeal is “a guaranteed sentence.” The law states that Williams must serve at least half that sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Under Texas law, when a jury decides whether to sentence a defendant to death, one of the questions they must answer is if there is a probability that he/she would commit acts of violence in the future while behind bars.

Putman said that there have been cases involving child murderers where the argument was made that the likelihood of violence is not as high since there are no children in prison. He did not cite a specific case.

“I think that’s a ridiculous argument,” he said.