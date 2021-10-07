Tyler woman sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Theresa Cecelia Soliz, 37, has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations after pleading guilty on March 4.

Soliz pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Thursday by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

According to information presented in court, Soliz was arrested in December 2019 following a routine traffic stop where she was found to be in possession of almost a kilogram of methamphetamine along with various pills, THC oil and heroin.

She admitted to picking up the methamphetamine from a supplier in Dallas, and that she intended to return to Tyler and distribute it to her customers, who would then repackage and sell it to users.

Soliz was indicted along with three others for federal drug trafficking violations. Nasir Saleh-Saad Jabr, of Tyler, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison, Ralph Paul Pressley III, of Troup, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison and Tammy Lynn Dilbeck, of Troup, was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison.

“Today’s sentence ensures that this group of people will no longer be able to distribute their poison to East Texans for the foreseeable future,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “We remain grateful to our law enforcement partners for their unwavering commitment to eradicating illegal drug distribution everywhere.”

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tyler Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.