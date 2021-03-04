Tyler woman sentenced to federal prison for meth distribution

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman was sentenced to nearly six years in prison on Thursday for a federal drug trafficking crime.

In September last year, Alexa Leigh Brown, 51, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

“The illegal drug trade brings with it violence, property crime and severe health risks,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “We are committed to aggressively investigating and prosecuting those who would harm our communities.”

According to court records, beginning in April 2019 Brown sold more than 165 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant over five occasions. Four months later, she was arrested after law officers executed a search warrant at her Tyler residence and seized meth and firearms.

Brown is one of nine co-conspirators who were indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 15, 2020, and charged with violations of federal drug trafficking and firearms laws.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Texas Department of Public Safety; the Smith County Sheriff’s Office; and the Tyler Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.