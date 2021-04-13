Tyler woman sentenced to four years in prison for selling stolen classic car on Facebook

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman charged with stealing a classic 1937 Packard convertible and selling it on Facebook pleaded guilty Tuesday morning and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Latosha White announced her guilty plea over a Zoom hearing in front of 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen.

Judge Skeen also ordered that White pay restitution to the victim totaling $2,390.

In a Facebook post, police say the 1937 Packard convertible was recovered just hours after they first posted about it and asked residents in the area to keep an eye out for the vehicle or to submit any information they might have.

Police said at the time that when buying a car online to be sure that it is from a reputable source.