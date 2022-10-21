Mugshots of Peyton Brewer, Rayme Everett, Kevin Bokoutou, and Jeremy Martin. (Mugshots of Lopez and Terrell were not yet available)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday they’ve arrested six people after conducting an undercover investigation into sexual predators soliciting minors online.

According to authorities, the following people were arrested for online solicitation of a minor and booked into Smith County Jail:

Peyton Brewer, 20, of Troup

Mugshot courtesy of Smith County jail records

Kevin Bokoutou, 21, of Dallas

Rayme Everett, 22, of Tyler

Jeremy Martin, 42, of Dekalb

Christopher Terrell, 41, of Troup (mugshot unavailable)

Luis Lopez, 30, of Jacksonville (mugshot unavailable)

DPS said that Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County District Attorney’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Longview Police Department, Smith County Texas Anti-Gang Unit and the Texas Highway Patrol all helped in this investigation.

This investigation is ongoing, according to authorities. We will update this story with more information if it becomes available.

“Online solicitation of a minor involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and during the course of that conversation, the defendant asks (or solicits) the minor to meet them for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act. Online Solicitation of a Minor under Texas Penal Code Section 33.021 is a felony of the second degree. Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.” Texas Department of Public Safety