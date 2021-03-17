UPDATE: Juvenile charged with aggravated assault, robbery in connection with shooting at Tyler apartment complex

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler police on Wednesday filed new charges in connection with a shooting that took place Feb. 22 at the Town Parc Apartment Complex, 2202 WNW Loop 323.

Police have already charged one man with a crime stemming from the shooting. Now, police have charged a juvenile who was at the scene with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

When police were called to the apartment complex, they learned that Christopher Lynch III, 17, and the juvenile had been fighting. During the fight Dejuan Anthony Henley, 23, shot both Lynch and the juvenile, said a statement released by the police department.

Neither shot was fatal.

Henley was charged with aggravated assault and booked in the Smith County Jail.