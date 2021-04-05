Upshur Co. Sheriff: Suspect, victim in Saturday murder knew each other, still no motive

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on a murder that happened this past Saturday.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, officials were called to the 1600 block of Swan Road in Diana, where witnesses has found a body inside a house.

When they arrived, deputies found Kenneth Burcalow, 60, of Diana, dead inside the residence.

The following day, deputies arrested Jeffrey Swanner, 31, of Diana for murder. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Burcalow’s body was sent to Tyler for autospy.

The sheriff’s office’s says the two men did know each other, but they have not found a motive for this crime.

