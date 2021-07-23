Upshur County man receives life sentences for molesting 2 girls

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 37-year-old Upshur County man has been sentenced eight life sentences for molesting two girls.

Thomas Alan Auld, 37, was charged with eight separate counts of indecency with a child committed against two minors.

The jury began hearing testimony Wednesday and after a two-day trial, returned a verdict of guilty for all eight counts contained in the Indictment.

During testimony, it was revealed that one of the girls, who was 15 at the time, was touched inappropriately by Auld. The other girl was 10 when the abuse began.

One of the victims made an initial outcry to a friend who then told the victim’s mother.

“Since telling of her abuse, the child, like so many others, has attempted to take he own life two times,” District Attorney Billy Byrd said in the Facebook post. “She is and will remain under counselors’ and doctors’ care for a long period of time.”

The charge was normally a second degree felony, however, because of his previous offense for burglary of habitation and jail time for stealing food stamps, the charge was increased. The District Attorney’s Office filed a Notice To Enhance Punishment because of his prior offenses.

“We are thankful that our citizens came forward willing to serve their community and once again demonstrated by their verdict and sentence that this is not a county to abuse innocent children,” Byrd said.

The State was represented by its Elected District Attorney, Byrd, and was assisted by Amber Mitchell. The defense was represented by local attorney, Matthew Patton. Judge Dean Fowler presided over all phases of the trial.