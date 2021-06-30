Upshur County man sentenced 8 years for beating infant

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Upshur County man was sentenced eight years with a $5,000 fine for beating his 18-month-old daughter.

Matthew Patrick Reid, 34, was on visitation with his daughter while at his parents’ home outside of Gilmer. While changing her diaper he stated to the child’s mother that the child would not cooperate so he spanked her two times.

He told the mother through text messages that he should not have done it and sent a photograph that showed the result of the beating.

However, when the mother came for her child, she saw her daughter was bruised in several areas and had split skin.

The mother immediately contacted the Sheriff’s office and took her daughter to the hospital. Due to the injuries, the State brought Third Degree – Injury to a Child charges.

Evidence from the court showed that in 2012, Reid broke his three-day-old child’s femur while changing her diaper. This was his second child from the previous relationship.

The offense took place in a neighboring county where Reid was prosecuted for a misdemeanor and was placed on two years of probation. He was ordered to complete parenting classes, anger intervention classes and other classes, that Reid stated in court he “did not take them seriously.”

With the case being handled as a misdemeanor, the state could not enhance punishment although witnesses were called in to trial.