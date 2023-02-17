UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Upshur County man was sentenced to 28 years in prison and will have to pay a $5,000 fine after being convicted for possession of methamphetamine.

40-year-old Dalton Dale Rogers was charged with having more than 11 grams of meth, which normally would be a second degree felony. However, because of a prior prison sentence of two years in Wood County for retaliation, the charge was enhanced to first degree.

What started as a stop for a traffic violation off Highway 154 west of Gilmer ended in Rogers’ arrest on Aug. 3, 2020. Authorities said Rogers “quickly exited his car and spoke to officers” after being stopped. After Upshur County drug dog Marco did a free-air sniff, he “alerted on the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.” Rogers was found to have three traffic warrants for his arrest, which allowed officers to search his vehicle.

Authorities said that multiple Xanax pills and a little more than 11 grams of meth were found in a hidden compartment, and small bags commonly used to package meth were found in the driver’s door.

Rogers has nine prior felony and misdemeanor convictions from around East Texas, authorities said.

“However, the most time he has ever served was two years in a state jail (day for day) when we prosecuted and tried him before a jury in 2011 for delivery,” according to a press release from Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd. “That was his last case in Upshur County until Aug. 3, 2020.”

Byrd said the case took longer to get to trial because Rogers “has been on the run” and was recently indicted by an Upshur County grand jury for bond jumping, a charge which is still pending.

It took a jury of eight women and four men approximately eight minutes to convict Rogers for this crime, Byrd said. According to Byrd, neither the state nor the defense attorney argued for a specific sentence, but instead let the jury decide.

“We thank our citizens who continue to show for jury duty and those that served on this jury to hold people accountable,” Byrd said. “Lives have been lost and destroyed because of this deadly drug. I am so thankful to work alongside our deputies and officers that work tirelessly and professionally with little thanks to do what they can to remove these drugs from our county.”