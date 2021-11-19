Upshur County man sentenced to 40 years in prison for family violence assault by strangulation

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Upshur County jury sentenced a man to 40 years in prison on Thursday for assault/family violence by occlusion (strangulation) with previous conviction.

Christopher Hayden Anderson was found guilty by a jury, which included six men and six women, after a full day of testimony, said the Upshur County Criminal District Attorney’s office.

The victim was the man’s girlfriend. She did not cooperate with the state after she received threats from Anderson after the assault.

On May 24, Anderson entered the victim’s house strangled her and struck her several times.

The victim was able to hide a camera and record audio of the assault.

During the trial, the victim was called by the defense. She said under oath that the crime did not happen, and she didn’t want the case to be prosecuted.

However, the state was able to present the evidence to the jury.

Anderson had one felony assault/family violence conviction from 2019. During this time, he was sentenced to seven years in prison. He was on parole when the offense was made.

Judge Dean Fowler was the presiding judge. The Elected District Attorney, Billy W. Byrd, represented the state, and Anderson was represented by Sung R. Kim from Longview.