Upshur County man sentenced to 50 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of child

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced in Upshur County to 50 years in prison for eight counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the office of the Upshur County Criminal District Attorney.

Joseph Paul Price of Gladewater pleaded guilty to all eight counts on Monday. He was indicted by an Upshur County Grand Jury on March 26. The offenses occurred between March and May of 2020, according to the DA’s office.

The child victim was almost eight years of age at the time of the offense, a press release said.

Price reportedly waived his right to appeal and will need to register as a sex offender if he receives parole.

“We entered this plea to prevent this young girl from being traumatized further by testifying in court. However, our intent was to punish him so that he would not leave prison. We feel we accomplished that today and in that, we obtained justice for this sweet child and her family,” said the Criminal District Attorney’s office.

Judge Dean Fowler presided over the case and District Attorney Billy W. Byrd represented the state. Price was represented by Craig Bass, a Longview attorney.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crime, said Byrd.