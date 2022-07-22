UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Upshur County man who was found guilty of indecency with a child by contact will serve eight life sentences.

An appeals court recently upheld the sentences for Thomas Auld, who was found guilty back in 2021 of eight counts of indecency with a child by contact.

According to Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd, the victim was 12 at the time of the trial but described the abuse she faced when she was 10 and 11 years old. Auld knew the victim and had access to her and time alone with her, Byrd said.

Byrd said he was previously sentenced to prison and the state filed a notice to enhance punishment to a first degree felony level.

“Due to the egregious facts of this case, plus the prior criminal history of the defendant the jury returned a life sentence to each count,” Byrd said.

The judge ordered the first two counts to be stacked. “This will ensure that this man will never leave prison,” Byrd said.

Byrd prosecuted the case and Auld was represented by Gilmer Attorney Matthew Patton. The State was represented on appeal by Barry Clark Wallace, First Assistant District Attorney in Upshur County.

Byrd thanked the jury, the sheriff’s office, the CAC and medical staff that testified.

“And we are certainly thankful this child will not be hurt by this man again,” Byrd said. “The victim was very brave to face him at trial and describe in detail what she went through.”