Van Zandt County deputies arrest 3 for theft of log splitter

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three suspects on Friday for warrants of organized criminal activity involving theft.

According to the sheriff’s office, Christopher Lee Collard, 37, John Adam Patterson, 20 and Kaitlyn Renee Dennis, 20 were all arrested as a result of a theft investigation that was conducted by the department’s patrol division. The three were allegedly involved in the theft of a log splitter stolen from a residence in Callender Lake Subdivision.

“I appreciate the extra hours that went into investigating this case by Lt. Cook and the patrol deputies involved in this case. I also want to thank Constable Pat Jordan who assisted in the arrest of these thieves… DA Tonda Curry and myself are working hard to arrest and then get convictions to keep criminals behind bars.”

Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix

