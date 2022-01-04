Van Zandt County man sentenced to 4 years for kidnapping teen

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Van Zandt County man was sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping, according to Van Zandt County officials.

Austen Lyn Walker, 23, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and accepted a four year sentence. In May of 2020, Walker and Courtney Odum, 22, were arrested for the kidnapping of Willow Sirmans, who was 14 at the time, that resulted in an Amber Alert.

Sirmans was found safely in Louisville, Kentucky, according to a Special Agent with the FBI Dallas field office. Walker and Odum were arrested on felony kidnapping charges in May 2020, before being extradited to Texas.

Odum also pleaded guilty in December of 2021 and was sentenced to six years in prison.

