Van Zandt County man to serve more than two years after selling opioids received by mail from UK

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Van Zandt County man was sentenced 27 months in federal prison after he plead guilty in July 2020 for possession of intent to distribute opioids that were delivered from the UK.

Namand Joaquincy Battles, of Wills Point, was arrested after law officials received information about a package that contained drugs and found out Battles was the recipient.

The package was being shipped from the United Kingdom to Wills Point. The package was marked “clothing” and contained some clothes, snacks as well as 50,000 Tramadol tablets.

Law enforcement intercepted the delivery at the John F. Kennedy airport in New York.

Officials were able to determine that after receiving the packages from overseas, Battles would repackage the tablets for distribution by using the United States Postal Services priority mail boxes and envelopes.

Battles admitted to having possessed with intent to distribute at least 100,000 Tramadol 100 mg tablets and was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 15, 2020.