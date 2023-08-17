VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday Aug. 15, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office was asked to locate Ray Lewis Stafford, an alleged suspect in a murder case in Modesto, California.

The cold case revolves around the vanishing of Susan Robin Bender, a 15-year-old who disappeared on April 25, 1986.

Photo Courtesy of Modesto Police Department

According to Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, officers found Stafford at his home close to Wills Point. Stafford was taken into custody and is being held at the Van Zandt County Justice Center on charges of Murder with special circumstances until officials in California take him into custody.

This case is ongoing and is still being investigated by the Modesto Police Department in California.