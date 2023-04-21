CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people were arrested and one more is wanted in connection to a vehicle theft ring in Cherokee County, officials said.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, they obtained arrest warrants for the following people for the offense of engaging in organized criminal activity:

Patrick Long

Lionel Charles

Noah Davidson

Destinie Goodman

Edward Jones

Jones is still at large while the other four are in the Cherokee County Jail. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $500 for information that leads to Jones’ arrest.

Officials said the suspects were involved in the theft of several vehicles and the burglary of a building in Cherokee County.