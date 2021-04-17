Victim taken to hospital following shooting at Omaha mall

NEBRASKA (KETK) – On Saturday, Police reported a shooting at a mall in Omaha.

Around 1:08 p.m., the Omaha Police Department reported a victim was hospitalized with critical injuries following a shooting incident at Westroads Mall.

Officials said the suspects fled the scene, and officers are still searching for them.

After a significant drop in mass shootings in the United States during a pandemic-hit 2020, this year has already seen several deadly cases.

Police in Indianapolis say eight people were shot and killed in a shooting late Thursday at a FedEx facility. The shooter also killed himself.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 147 mass shootings have occurred so far in 2021. Their definition of mass shooting is a minimum of four gunshot victims.

