SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Sulphur Springs Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding information about several burglaries of vehicles on Tuesday, March 8.

Crime Stoppers will also offer a reward for information leading to the arrest of the people that burglarized the vehicles.

SSPD posted a video on their Facebook page. In the video, a person in a hoodie and backpack walked up to a truck, opened the door and began rummaging through the compartment. Another person wearing a ball cap that held a bag in their hand came up behind the other person to help them. Afterward, they left.

For those that have information, they should contact the police department at 903-885-7602. To remain anonymous, call 903-885-2020.

“Please help us, help you, by locking your vehicle door and hiding any valuables,” said SSPD in a Facebook post.