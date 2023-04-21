MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Police Department announced on Facebook that they are looking for a person caught on video outside of a KFC that was robbed on April 17.

Around 12:47 a.m., security camera video shows a man dressed in a dark hoodie, white gloves and light colored jeans with a backpack on entering the KFC and then leaving towards Cross Street and Merritt Avenue, officials said.

According to authorities, the suspect in the video went into the KFC and took a large amount of money from the restaurant’s safe.

MPPD asks that anyone who recognizes the person in the video call 903-575-4004.