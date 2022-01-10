VIDEO: Kilgore PD searching for man who stole headstone from funeral home

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a headstone from a local funeral home.

In the video, the man was driving a white SUV when he stole the headstone from Cunningham Funeral Home on Main Street.

He was seen wearing jeans, a black jacket and a light blue hat.

If anyone has any information regarding the man’s identity, please contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.